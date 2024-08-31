Guwahati Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Flat in Hatigaon; Builder's Non-Compliance Exposed

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) demolished an illegally built flat (Shiv Shakti Residency) in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati. The flat constructed by builder Samarjit Das was erected without necessary permissions and encroached upon the apartment complex's parking space. The issue came to light when fellow residents complained to the GMC Commissioner, prompting a thorough investigation. A team was subsequently deployed to raze the illegal structure, following orders from the GMC Commissioner.

During the raid, officials also discovered that security personnel were not provided with a room to stay within the complex, further highlighting the builder's disregard for regulations.

