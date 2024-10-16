Guwahati: Re-Naming Of Area Sparks Controversy

GUWAHATI: A debate has sparked over the renaming of a local area in Guwahati. The debate sparked when the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removed a signboard. According to the Janakpur civic body, the area known as Lakhimijan was renamed Miajaan by a group of individuals.
On Tuesday, the GMC took down the signboard after a complaint was filed by the Dakshin Janakpur Nagarik Samity.
Residents of Miajaan, however, insisted on retaining the name of the area, as the locality has been referred to by that name previously. The signboard taken down by the GMC was initially installed by the same corporation, according to the locals.
Through the Councillor of GMC Ward No. 41, the Janakpur civic body had written to the Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) expressing concern over the naming issue.
Intervention from the GMC was requested by the Janakpur civic body to address the issue and to prevent further confusion and complications. To ensure better coordination among all the concerned parties, the letter calls for an early action to clarify the names.
