Guwahati: Re-Naming Of Area Sparks Controversy

GUWAHATI: A debate has sparked over the renaming of a local area in Guwahati. The debate sparked when the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removed a signboard. According to the Janakpur civic body, the area known as Lakhimijan was renamed Miajaan by a group of individuals.

On Tuesday, the GMC took down the signboard after a complaint was filed by the Dakshin Janakpur Nagarik Samity.

Residents of Miajaan, however, insisted on retaining the name of the area, as the locality has been referred to by that name previously. The signboard taken down by the GMC was initially installed by the same corporation, according to the locals.