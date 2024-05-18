Guwahati: Students of Kahilipara High School pursuing vocational education in "Tourism and Hospitality," undertake industrial visit

Guwahati: An industrial visit was undertaken by the candidates of Classes 9 and 10 of Kahilipara High School, Guwahati, pursuing vocational education in the elective subject "Tourism and Hospitality," on Friday to a reputed hotel in the city.

During the industrial visit, students were given a practical orientation by the domain-specific experts on front desk handling, banquet zone management, room service for guests, the arrangement of cutlery and napkins on the table, table etiquette in the Japanese section, the storage of vegetables in the cold store of the hotel, etc.

It is mandatory for all candidates pursuing vocational education to undergo hands-on skills training in prominent industrial units as per the guidelines of Samagra Siksha, Assam, based on the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)-aligned course curriculum. Samagra Siksha, Assam, has been implementing vocational education in various elective subjects like electronics and hardware, automotive, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, IT-ITeS, retail, etc. through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) training partners. All candidates pursuing vocational education are imparted theoretical sessions in respective government school premises and are taken to various industrial units for practical training.

The principal of Kahilipara High School, Ritipriya Roy, said that the visit organised by the school is a crucial step in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, and it has inspired the candidates to strive for excellence in their future careers. Skill-based elective subjects help school candidates choose a livelihood and career option very early in their careers and keep them focused on a path. He added that Samagra Shiksha, Assam should introduce more such skill-based courses in all government schools.

