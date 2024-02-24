Guwahati: Two Shops Reduced To Ashes In Massive Fire At Noonmati

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, at least two business establishments were annihilated in a deadly fire that erupted in Guwahati's Noonmati area on Saturday morning.
The massive blaze reportedly originated from a shop located near Lord Shiva Temple in the area. It has been suspected that the flames engulfed due to a short circuit.
According to reports, the situation took an ugly turn when the massive fire swiftly spread to other nearby business establishments destroying property worth lakhs.
After the incident, three fire tenders were deployed at the affected site and they succeeded in dousing the unprecedented fire.
The damages incurred was reported to be in lakhs of rupees. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
An investigation has been launched to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a massive fire engulfed the Century Plaza building near the Ganeshguri Hanuman Mandir, originating from a cylinder explosion at the 'Zubeen Garg Bhojonalaya' restaurant.
Promptly responding to the emergency, the city's fire tenders rushed to the scene, focusing on evacuating individuals within the commercial complex.
Simultaneously, they initiated a strategic water application to suppress the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other areas and avoiding a potential larger catastrophe.
The agility and efficiency of the fire services played a crucial role in swiftly bringing the fire under control. All occupants of the commercial complex were successfully evacuated, ensuring their safety.
However, the afflicted unit suffered extensive damage, with property and belongings within the restaurant bearing the brunt of the intense flames.
Officials are currently investigating the cause of the cylinder explosion at the 'Zubeen Garg Bhojonalaya' restaurant. Preliminary reports suggest that the incident might have been a result of a gas leak, with further investigations underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the explosion.