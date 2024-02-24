Guwahati: Two Shops Reduced To Ashes In Massive Fire At Noonmati

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, at least two business establishments were annihilated in a deadly fire that erupted in Guwahati's Noonmati area on Saturday morning.

The massive blaze reportedly originated from a shop located near Lord Shiva Temple in the area. It has been suspected that the flames engulfed due to a short circuit.

According to reports, the situation took an ugly turn when the massive fire swiftly spread to other nearby business establishments destroying property worth lakhs.

After the incident, three fire tenders were deployed at the affected site and they succeeded in dousing the unprecedented fire.