STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police station intercepted an Innova (AS 06 M 0317) carrying seven cattle at a breakneck speed at Jorabat Link Road.

Two persons carrying the cattle, Mohammad Ullah (24) and Rasidul Haque (25), both from Samaguri, faced legal action for their unconventional and unauthorized stunt.

