Healthy media role crucial during polls: IIMCAA chief

Guwahati: “Media is oxygen to democracy, and healthy media can contribute in a big way in strengthening democracy and making it healthier and more vibrant, particularly during the run-up to the Lok Sabha election,” Gayatri Sinha Srivastava, Executive President of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) said.

Speaking at the general meeting of the Northeast chapter of IIMCAA held in the city, she also underlined the importance of journalists in upholding democratic norms and ideals, so that the people can exercise their franchise without fear and favour. A number of alumni of the IIMC from across the Northeastern region participated in the meeting.

Speaking as a special guest, veteran broadcaster and a former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Aswini Boruah said, dissemination of Information has undergone an unbelievable transformation in the past half a century. “Till a couple of decades ago people even in the important towns of Assam had to wait for the previous day’s newspaper to arrive by train or bus to keep themselves abreast of happenings around the world. Thanks to the rapid development of technology, news and information today are available in real time even in the remotest village of Northeastern India. Media persons in India have adapted themselves to this massive technological impact in such a way which is not seen in most other professions,” Boruah, an octogenarian who had retired as Director (News) of All India Radio more than two decades ago, remarked. Presided by IIMCAA Northeast chapter president and Nagaland University Chancellor Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap, other prominent IIMC alumni who took part in the deliberations included former IIMCAA national president Kalyan Ranjan, IIMCAA founder secretary and Hindustan Times Digital (New Initiatives) editor Ritesh Verma, AIR Guwahati RNU head Manas Pratim Sarma, Aizawl Doordarshan’s Ezrela Daldia Fanai, Ibomcha Shabrma Aribam of AIR Gangtok, to name a few.Established in 1967 in the national capital to cater to the communication requirements of the Third World countries, IIMC today has five campuses in different regions of the country including one in Aizawl. Its alumni are spread across different fields including news media, government media, academia, bureaucracy, public service, police, security forces, and business, stated a press release.

