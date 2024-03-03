Heart Care Society of Assam celebrates Women’s Heart Month

Guwahati: The Heart Care Society of Assam, a non-profit NGO and a member of the World Heart Federation, celebrated Women’s Heart Month at the Gauhati Press Club on Saturday. February is observed as Women’s Heart Month to create awareness about heart ailments among people, particularly among women.

Nilakshi Goswami Baruah, Secretary of the Ladies Forum of HCSA, gave a warm welcome to the guests. Dr. N. K. Bhattacharjee, a renowned cardiologist and President of the Heart Care Society of Assam, gave a presentation on heart care and health care, particularly for women. He also introduced an ambitious project named CRIS-CARD (comprehensive cardiac risk inventory and score card), a free service for heart care for women in partnership with Apollo Clinic, Ulubari, Guwahati. In the panel discussion, eminent doctors Dr. Jayashree Hanse Barah, a senior gynaecologist; Dr. Chiranjita Phukon, a noted physician and secretary of the API, Guwahati Chapter; Dr. Chandra Prasad Thakur, a young cardiacologist; Dr. Runjon Terongpi, an internal medicine specialist; and physician Dr. B. B. Kukreja discussed at length various aspects of heart ailments and women’s health, including causes, prevention, and management.

