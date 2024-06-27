Hit-and-run case leads to 2 deaths in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A hit-and-run case on the Basistha flyover of the city led to the deaths of two youths. The incident took place at around 3 AM on Tuesday, and a speeding four-wheeler hit a two-wheeler, resulting in the deaths of two youths on the spot and the two-wheeler catching fire. The four-wheeler was also damaged in the incident, but the people in the car left it there and fled. The car was registered as AS 01 EW 1116, while the two-wheeler had AS 01 EE 0724. The victims were identified as Kalyan Baruah of Sivasagar, and Bhargav Baruah of Baihata Chariali.

