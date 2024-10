STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Liquor worth Rs 30 crore during the four-day-long Durga Puja in the Kamrup (M) district. In 2023, liquor worth Rs 22.50 crore was sold during the Durga Puja against liquor worth Rs 16.80 crore in 2022.

