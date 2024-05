Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A man was run over by a train in the Narengi locality of the city. The victim, identified as Mohan Barman, was a resident of the Narengi Forest Gate area. He was returning after dropping his children off at school when the incident took place. According to sources, he was on a call and failed to hear the horn of the oncoming train, leading to his sad demise.

