Manifesto will reflect public opinion: Bharatiya Janata Party

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Siddhartha Bhattacharjee, the State Manifesto Committee co-ordinator, addressed the media at the BJP Headquarters, announcing a significant shift in their approach to crafting the party manifesto. Traditionally, manifestos are shaped through discussions among party leaders, but this time, the BJP is emphasizing the voices of the public.

Bhattacharjee revealed that the party's new initiative, named "Sankalp Goshana Patra," aims to gather public opinion as the foundation for the upcoming manifesto. This unique program is scheduled to run until March 15, allowing ample time for comprehensive public engagement.

Recognizing the diverse needs of people across different regions, the manifesto will focus on addressing the collective needs of the public. To ensure a thorough representation of opinions, the party will employ both digital and door-to-door methods to collect public feedback in every constituency and present it centrally.

As part of the initiative, suggestion cards will be distributed for the public to fill out and submit in designated boxes during the door-to-door outreach. Additionally, digital submissions can be made through the NOMO App, providing a convenient platform for the population. An alternative option allows individuals to voice their opinions through voicemail by giving a missed call to 909090202024.

The BJP is committed to inclusivity, seeking input from various demographic groups, including women, students, youth, entrepreneurs, and other segments of the population. To further facilitate engagement, party vans will traverse constituencies, providing yet another way for people to contribute their suggestions.

Also Read: Assam: BJP Unveils Key Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in Assam