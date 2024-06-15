Member of Manipur outfit arrested by Special Task Force (STF) Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) Assam, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle on Friday morning at the Sonapur Toll Gate on NH 27. The intelligence suggested that a Manipur-based banned organisation was attempting to procure equipment, potentially for sabotage activities.

The operation began with input about the unauthorised transportation of drones and related equipment. The vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FU 3927 was tracked from Six Mile and subsequently stopped at the toll gate.

Upon inspection, the Special Task Force team apprehended one youth from Manipur, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen, aged 27, from the Gamngai village under the Sapormeina Police Station of the Kangpokpi District in Manipur. He was found travelling with two minors.

The following items were recovered from the vehicle seized by the STF team: Ten TB30 intelligent flight batteries are suspected to be used in drones, cash amounting to Rs. 3,40,000, four pairs of shoes, and a mobile handset. The confiscation of drone batteries underscores the clandestine efforts by certain banned organisations in Manipur to procure drones for illicit activities. The STF is conducting the necessary formalities, and further investigations are underway regarding the development.

