Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurates Assam’s first sewage treatment plant in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Minister of Urban Development and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, ceremonially inaugurated the first Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 2.0 MLD at Nagaon on Sunday.

While inaugurating the project, the minister emphasized that proper collection and safe disposal of liquid waste are essential for urban and industrial societies. He mentioned that Assam generates 809 MLD of liquid waste, but until now, there was no operational STP in the state to treat this waste.

He said further that the new project will benefit around 11,000 people from three wards (14, 15, and 16) of the Nagaon Municipal Board. He also announced that the area near the STP project on the banks of the Kolong River will be developed with landscaping and beautification. The residents of the municipal area can utilize this green space for recreational activities like cycling and other leisure activities. The Minister stressed that implementing a project is not a significant achievement, but ensuring its smooth operation is a more substantial challenge. He appealed to the people to work together to maintain harmony with nature and make Nagaon a clean and beautiful city.

The inaugural session was attended by the District Commissioner of Nagaon, Narendra Kr Shah, the chairman of the Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the MLA of Nagaon Batadroba constituency, Rupak Sarma, and other officials.

