Narayan Seva Sansthan’s first modular artificial limb camp in Guwahati on May 12

Guwahati: National award-winning renowned NGO, Narayan Seva Sansthan from Udaipur, Rajasthan, is organising ‘Free Artificial Limb Camp for the Welfare of Differently Abled’ for the first time in Guwahati. The event will be held on Sunday, May 12, at Aashi Apsara Hall, Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati.

The Director Trustee of Sansthan, Devendra Chaubisa, revealed Sansthan’s steadfast commitment to liberating individuals who have become differently abled due to accidents or illnesses, freeing them from a life of disability. Inspired by the vision of Padma Shri awardee and founder Kailash Manav, Sansthan has been serving humanity for the past 39 years. With a resolution to assist the differently-abled individuals in Assam, a large-scale free Narayan Artificial Limb Measurement Camp will be held at Aashi Apsara, GS Road, Manipuri Basti, Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. The camp will be officially inaugurated by Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria.

Chaubisa explained during the press conference held at the Press Club that during the camp, the specially trained and experienced prosthetic and orthotics doctors’ team from Sansthan will assess the differently-abled patients. They will conduct organised casting for lightweight and durable artificial limbs, taking precise measurements. Approximately two months later, Sansthan will organise a modular artificial limb distribution camp to provide them with free fittings. He mentioned that registrations for more than 625 individuals have been completed thus far, with an expectation of attendance from over 800 people at the camp. The camp coordinator and in-charge, Achal Singh Bhati, said that the patients and their families attending the camp will be provided with complimentary meals, tea, and snacks. During this event, Sansthan’s authorities unveiled the camp’s poster. Bhati also mentioned that distinguished personalities and various community groups from Guwahati have been invited. More than 30 organisations, including the Marwari Sammelan of Northeast, Marwari Youth Forum of Northeast, Shri Guwahati Goushala, Agrawal Sabha, Maheshwari Sabha, Shwetambar Jain Terapanth Sabha, all their Women’s Wings, Shri Digambar Jain, Rotary Club, Haryana Charitable Trust, Bihar Foundation, Brahmin Sabha, Shri Guru Singh Sabha, and others, are affiliated with Sansthan as voluntary partners.

Bhagwan Prasad Gaur, the Media and Public Relations Officer of Sansthan, urged the differently-abled individuals to avail themselves of maximum benefits by participating in this camp. He emphasised that those interested in participating should bring their Aadhaar card, disability certificate, and two photos showcasing their disability. Since 1985, Narayan Seva Sansthan has been working with the ethos of ‘Serving Humanity is Serving the Divine’ (Nar Seva, Narayan Seva). The founder, Kailash Manav, was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the President of India for his exemplary service to humanity. Under the leadership of President Prashant Agarwal, Sansthan has strengthened millions of differently-abled individuals mentally, physically, and financially through medical, educational, skill development, and sports academies, integrating them into mainstream society, a press release said.

