Northeast Frontier Railway to Operate 4 Special Joyrides Toy Train Services in Darjeeling

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate four diesel-powered special joyrides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) from October 21.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the NFR, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that the joyrides under the DHR would be operated between Darjeeling and Ghum from October 21 to December 5 on a daily basis to cater to the passenger rush during the peak season.

According to the railway officials, the DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, witnesses footfall of thousands of local as well as foreign tourists during this peak season. Operation of these joyride special services will add to their experience of enjoying the beauty of hills, Sharma said.

The NFR, which operates in the northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, is continuously expanding its network to enhance connectivity to all parts of the northeastern region and make travel safer, opening new doors for domestic and international travellers to explore the culturally rich and scenic beauty of its territory, he said.

The CPRO further said that the NFR has been playing a key role in promoting tourism in the northeast and its adjacent regions, not only by continuously expanding its network to enhance connectivity to all parts of the region but also by making travel safer, more comfortable, and convenient for tourists and introducing innovative tourism-orientated train services.

"Through these efforts, the NFR has opened new doors for domestic and international travellers to explore the culturally rich and scenic beauty of the region," he added.

The CPRO said that one of the key initiatives adopted by NFR towards promoting tourism is the introduction of tourist trains with Vistadome coaches. In the northeastern region, a total of five such trains with Vistadome coaches have so far been introduced, enabling tourists to enjoy breathtaking views while travelling to locations like Haflong, Badarpur, Jorhat, Agartala, Naharlagun, and places in the Dooars area from North Bengal, Sharma told the media.

The railway spokesman said that the narrow gauge Vistadome coaches have also been introduced in the iconic joyride trains of the DHR.

He said that the NFR has also been proactive in launching 'Bharat Gaurav' trains, designed to showcase India's cultural heritage and scenic beauty, with one such rake of 14 number coaches allotted to the region. Top-quality tourist amenities such as new retiring rooms, executive lounges, and rail coach restaurants have also been provided at a number of stations.

Additionally, the NFR's commitment extends beyond railway stations, as seen in the creation of a scenic tourist hub at the Brahmaputra riverfront near the Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh, offering river cruises and a floating restaurant, the CPRO said. (IANS)

