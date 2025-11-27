Pradip Narayan Bhattacharjee Named President of Assam Sishu Sahitya Samaj

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Sishu Sahitya Samaj, formed with the objective of ensuring the holistic mental, intellectual and physical development of children and adolescents in the state, unanimously appointed its president, working president and secretary general on Wednesday through a democratic process. This was stated in a press release issued by the organization’s spokespersons Durga Prasad Sharma and Bulu Kumari Bora. According to the release, retired principal of Bamundi High School and noted children’s writer Pradeep Narayan Bhattacharjee, author of 25 folktale collections, 18 biographies and 20 other books, was appointed president. Dr Sushma Majumdar, retired senior lecturer of the District Institute of Education and Training, Dudhnoi, and author of eight children’s literature-related books and 12 other works, was appointed working president. Journalist, poet and writer Dipak Sharma was appointed secretary general.

