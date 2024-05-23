Registration for HS 1st year to restart from June 1: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Education Minister Pegu said that the registration of HS first year students would start on June 1, 2024, through the portal ‘DARPAN’.

In his social media handle, the minister said, “A total of 3,16,529 students have registered in the DARPAN portal of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The admissions process will be completed on May 30, 2024, for all registered students. The portal will reopen for new registration for left-out students on June 1.”

