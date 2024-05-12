Retailers Association of India hosts Northeast retail meet in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) organised the 2nd edition of the Northeast Retail Summit 2024 (NERS 2024) in Guwahati on Saturday. This event has quickly become a cornerstone for fostering vital industry relationships and catalysing growth by deliberating on unique regional challenges and seizing new opportunities mentioned in the release.

The summit serves as a critical platform for networking and exchanging innovative ideas, drawing retail professionals from the seven states of the North-East: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. This year’s NERS 2024 featured an impressive line-up of speakers, including top executives and decision-makers from the region’s retail sector. Notable speakers included Abhinav Pareek, Director, Bhartiya Jalpan; Ankit Poddar, MD & COO, Poddar Group; Anuj Joshi and others, said the release.

