Guwahati

Retailers Association of India hosts Northeast retail meet in Guwahati

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) organised the 2nd edition of the Northeast Retail Summit 2024 (NERS 2024) in Guwahati on Saturday.
Retailers Association of India hosts Northeast retail meet in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) organised the 2nd edition of the Northeast Retail Summit 2024 (NERS 2024) in Guwahati on Saturday. This event has quickly become a cornerstone for fostering vital industry relationships and catalysing growth by deliberating on unique regional challenges and seizing new opportunities mentioned in the release.

The summit serves as a critical platform for networking and exchanging innovative ideas, drawing retail professionals from the seven states of the North-East: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. This year’s NERS 2024 featured an impressive line-up of speakers, including top executives and decision-makers from the region’s retail sector. Notable speakers included Abhinav Pareek, Director, Bhartiya Jalpan; Ankit Poddar, MD & COO, Poddar Group; Anuj Joshi and others, said the release.

 Also Read: Retailers Association of India (RAI) Organizes First North-East Retailers Conclave (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

Retailers Association of India
Northeast retail meet

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com