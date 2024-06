GUWAHATI: The SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) has released 25 percent of the annual grants for 38,683 elementary schools in the state for the payment of electricity and internet bills, the purchase of essential items, the minor repair of furniture, toilets, hand pumps, etc. The total grant for elementary schools is Rs 2,845 lakh.

