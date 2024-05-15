Satish Ch. Talukdar a Retd. Executive Engineer, PWD, Government of Assam No More

GUWAHATI: Satish Ch. Talukdar, Retd. Executive Engineer, PWD, Government of Assam, left for his heavenly abode at his residence on May 13, 2024, in Pub-Sarania, Rajgarh byelane 11, at the age of 89 years after a prolonged period of old age, leaving behind his two married sons with two daughter-in-laws, two married daughters with two son-in-laws, and also having six grand children, besides a host of relatives.

He was born at Gailya village in Bhawanipur, under Barpeta District, in 1935. He had successfully completed his school education from the historically prominent Bhwanipur High School at Bhawanipur, and after completion of it, he took admission into a Diploma Engineering course in the branch of Civil Engineering at Assam Engineering Institute, Chandmari, Guwahati, and completed his diploma with flying colours. He immediately joined as a Junior Divisional Engineer in the P.W.D. under the Government of Assam, served in the different capacities of the Department at various places and districts in Assam, and was finally promoted to Executive Engineer of the same Department in 1995. After his retirement, he was a very popular social worker, actively associated with the Pub-Sarania Namghar, serving as its secretary, president, and chief advisor in some terms. The masses of the greater localities of the Rajgarh area and his ancestral village of Galiya in the greater Bhawanipur region have widely mourned the demise of the most revered and popular social activist and veteran devotee of Srimanta Sankardeva and the sole follower of the Neo Vaishnavite religion. He was a good orator of Srimadbhagavata and Sankardeva's Kirtana, as well as Madhavadeva's, and a good regular practitioner of Naamghosha.

