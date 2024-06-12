Smuggled cattle rescued, two arrested by East Guwahati Police district

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted one truck bearing registration number AS 06 BC 1538 while it was trying to smuggle 28 cattle onto Meghalaya at Jorabat crossing early on Tuesday morning. Two people, identified as Saddam Hussain (29) of Udalguri and Jalaluddin (22) of Kharupetia, were arrested. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

