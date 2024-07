Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team of Special Task Force (STF), led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a successful operation in Jawahar Nagar, under Basistha Police Station. The operation resulted in the arrest of a drug peddler and the seizure of 32 vials containing heroin, weighing 55 grams, along with one mobile handset.

Also read: STF arrests female narcotics peddler in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)