Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a successful operation at Panjabari, under the Satgaon Police Station, and apprehended a person involved in drug trafficking.

The STF team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, carried out the operation and seized 24 vials containing 35 grams of heroin, cash, and a mobile phone from the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Drug peddler arrested with suspected heroin at Bongora Chowk (sentinelassam.com)