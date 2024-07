Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of West Guwahati Police District and a team from Gorchuk police station recovered one stolen two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 13 J 1190 from Sawkuchi in less than 24 hours since reported stolen by the owner. The two-wheeler was later handed over to its rightful owner.

Also Read: Stolen items recovered by city police in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)