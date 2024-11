STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police apprehended an individual named Sudarshan Roy, a resident of Shyam Nagar, Lalganesh, for illegally selling teer tickets at Gadhuli Bazar. Police seized teer tickets and cash amounting to Rs. 1,740 from Roy in the presence of witnesses. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

