Three-day training programme held for educational administrators in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Educational Administration of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, in collaboration with the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, organized a three-day training programme on leadership, management and governance for educational administrators of engineering colleges and polytechnics in Assam. The programme took place in Guwahati from November 25 to 27, 2025 under the leadership of Professor Shashikala Wanjari, Vice-Chancellor of NIEPA.

The programme director, Professor Vineeta Sirohi, and State coordinator, Ankush Borgohain, guided the sessions attended by 36 institutional leaders, including principals and administrators. The inaugural session on 25 November included addresses by faculty members and officials, who outlined the aims of strengthening institutional performance and building key administrative skills in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Resource persons from NIEPA and Assam Skills University led discussions on transformative reforms in higher education governance, blended learning, strategic planning, management skills and change leadership. The programme used lectures, group work and case studies, and participants shared their experiences and future strategies for institutional improvement.

