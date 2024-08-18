Tragic accident occurred in Lal Ganesh area of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A devastating accident occurred in the Lal Ganesh area of Guwahati on Friday, at approximately 3:30 p.m. A tanker lost control and crashed into a jewellery shop in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the tanker was attempting to avoid a pedestrian, a young boy, who suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle. Unfortunately, while trying to save the boy, the tanker veered off course and rammed into the nearby shop.

