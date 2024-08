Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an operation, the Special Operation Group of West Guwahati Police District and a team from Gorchuk PS arrested two drug peddlers, named Md Amzad Ali (46) and Md Bodiul Hoque (32), in Kotahbari Labour Bazaar, Dhubri. Police seized five packs of suspected heroin weighing 59.81 grams from them.

