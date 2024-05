Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A raid was conducted at the Garam Bazar locality in Khanapara under the jurisdiction of the Dispur Police Station by STF Assam, leading to the arrest of two persons, including a woman. The raid led to the recovery of several items, including 68 plastic vials containing 87.5 grams of suspected heroin, mobile phones, and cash.

Also Read: Assam: STF Operation in Guwahati Leads to Arrest of Two Suspected Drug Peddlers (sentinelassam.com)