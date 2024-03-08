Two fake candidates of SSC examination detained in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a sensational development, two fake candidates attempted to appear for the Staff Selection Commission examination at Guwahati’s Borjhar. Other candidates noticed their strange behaviour and found them to have come from Uttar Pradesh. The duo reportedly produced fake AADHAR cards to sit for the examination in Assam. They were handed over to the police. This development proved the allegations from several circles regarding the appearance of candidates from outside the state using fake documents.

