Two labourers killed, two injured by speeding train in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two labourers lost their lives and two others were injured after being struck by the Tripura Sundari Express in the Birkuchi locality near Narengi railway station, Guwahati. The deceased have been identified as Md. Sahinur Islam and Hafijur Rahman, hailing from Goalpara district. The accident occurred while the labourers were walking along the railway tracks on their way to work. The speeding train left little time for them to react, turning an ordinary day into a disaster.

The injured labourers, identified as Sadagar Rahman and Zahirul Islam, have been referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment, where their conditions remain critical.

