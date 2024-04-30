Two narcotics peddlers arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District arrested 2 drug peddlers in separate incidents from Khanapara on Sunday. They were identified as Gautam Das (aged 24 years) of Bhangagarh and Raju Deka (aged 24 years) of Dispur. 7 vials (9.33 gms) and 22 vials (29.47 gms) of suspected heroin respectively. 2 mobile phones, and Rs. 12,370 in cash were seized from their possession and necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

Also Read: Assam: Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 12 Crore, Arrest Two Suspected Peddlers in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)