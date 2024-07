Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A CGPD team from Pan Bazaar Police Station recovered two stolen two-wheelers bearing registration numbers AS 01 BJ 3773 and AS 01 BH 8881 from 2 No Railway Gate. Due diligence is underway to hand the vehicles over to their rightful owners.

