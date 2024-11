Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District team from Noonmati Police Station arrested a youth named Manab Deka (25) hailing from the Magzine area. He was wanted in two cases of 'breach of trust.'.

The cases against him are that he sold four cars that he had taken on rent from four persons. The police recovered three of the four cars and handed them over to their owners.

Also Read: Assam Youth Rescued By Guwahati Cyber Police From Human Trafficking Ring In Malaysia