We approach public with our report card, Congress approaches them with falsehood: BJP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state BJP said that the Congress in Assam is approaching the public in the state with blatant falsehood. However, the BJP is approaching the voters in the state with the performance cards of the governments in the state and at the Centre.

Speaking to the media here today, the state BJP’s chief spokesperson, Manoj Baruah, said, “The Congress in Assam is misleading the public of the state through a false campaign against the state and central governments. On the contrary, we approach the people of the state with the reports of the state and central governments on their welfare schemes. We dare the Congress to approach the public of Assam with the report cards of the previous Congress governments in the state and at the Centre in the past six decades.”

On the Congress-led opposition alliance in the state, Baruah said, “The Congress led the alliance without reaching any common minimum programme, and now the alliance has collapsed like a house of cards. The CPI has already named candidates in three Lok Sabha constituencies, besides the AAP and the TMC, to go it alone in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. The Congress-led opposition in the state has fallen flat even before the party stepped into the electoral battle.”

Reacting to the Congress’ allegation that development has come to a standstill in the state during the BJP rule, Baruah said, “Today itself, the Chief Minister of the state inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 719 crore in the Goalpara district. The Prime Minister, on the other hand, inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Spelling out the works done in the Northeast in the past nine years under the NLCPR (Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources), Baruah said, “The government implemented 1,635 projects worth Rs 16,237.65 crore in the Northeast in the past nine years. These include the concretization of 618 roads and bridges, 239 power projects, 56 health projects, 170 educational projects, ten tourism-related projects, and ten other projects. The NLCPR projects speak volumes about the BJP government’s activities for the development of the north-eastern region of India.”

Also Read: BJP’s dependency on non-BJP figures for electoral triumphs!