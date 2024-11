STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari Police Station and Crime Branch arrested a 27-year-old peddler, named Md. Nasiruddin, from Bilasipara, in the Maligaon area. The police seized two soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 78 grams, along with a mobile phone, a scooter, and Rs. 8,900 in cash.

