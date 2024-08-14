Woman apprehended with suspected heroin at Bhupen Hazarika Path in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An EGPD team from Odalbakra OP under Dispur PS has arrested a woman named Sarifa Khatun from Patharkandi after she was caught with a substantial amount of suspected heroin at Bhupen Hazarika Path near Saukuchi Bridge on Monday night.

According to the police, Sarifa Khatun was found in possession of 72 vials of suspected heroin, with a net weight of 9.27 grams.

