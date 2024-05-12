Woman found dead in mysterious circumstances in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The body of a young woman was found in mysterious circumstances at Lokhara in Guwahati. The victim was identified as a 25-year-old woman belonging to Pathsala who used to work in a private hospital in the city. The body was found hanging in a house in the Pithaguri area of Lokhara. Basistha Police arrived at the location and recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate before sending it for a post-mortem.

Also Read: Businessman sentenced to 7-year rigorous imprisonment for rape in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)