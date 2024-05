Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A married woman has reportedly gone missing from the Narengi locality of the city on Tuesday. She had reportedly left home at arround 3 pm on Monday after which she failed to return home. The family members lodged an FIR regarding the incident at the Noonmati Police Station and an investigation has been initiated.

