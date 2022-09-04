As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned INS Vikrant, the country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, it has not only ushered in a new era for India's defence and self-reliance but has also enhanced India's prestige, status and position in the global security and strategic platforms. From 1960, when India had commissioned her first indigenous warship INS Ajay, and from 1968, when the first indigenous frigate INS Nilgiri was commissioned, the flagging off of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is significant punctuation in India's pursuit of self-reliance, as reflected in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mantra of the Prime Minister. At 45,000 tonnes, INS Vikrant is the largest naval ship designed and built in India, and with this accomplishment, the country joins the band of nations that have demonstrated such capability with major countries like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), France, Russia, Italy, and China. INS Vikrant is an airfield at sea – a warship with a long, flat deck for the fighter jets to take off and land. As has been stated, INS Vikrant has been designed to operate "an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft" and will be carrying a number of the Russian-made MiG-29K fighter jet, Kamov-31 early warning helicopters, the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters and the US-made MH-60R multirole helicopter. Moreover, it will offer an incomparable military instrument with its ability to project Air Power over long distances, including Air Interdiction, Anti-Surface Warfare, offensive and defensive Counter-Air, Airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare and Airborne Early Warning. As the Prime Minister put it, INS Vikrant is a floating airfield, a floating town, and the power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses, while the cables can run to Kashi from Kochi. In the event of a war, INS Vikrant will serve as the flagship that leads a battle group and is escorted by destroyers, frigates, and submarines to shield it from any attack by the enemy. After being inducted, INS Vikrant will serve as a key component of the Indian Navy's push to establish itself as a "blue water" force, one which possesses the ability to project its power on distant seas. It is particularly significant in the backdrop of India's endeavour to be a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region where it faces China, whose eyes are set on the Indo-Pacific region, and whose navy is focused on aircraft carriers and has already inducted two vessels.

