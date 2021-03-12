Letters to The Editor

'Sudden surge in COVID cases in Digboi, 1 worker dead, several AOD officials test positive' — A rejoinder

We refer to the news item on the above subject published in your esteemed newspaper on 26 February 2021 under the pen of your Digboi Reporter vide ANN Service.

In this connection we would like to clarify that the body content of the news item submitted by the Digboi reporter/ANN Service contained several factually incorrect & baseless inputs.

The deceased person (Sh Manhar Bhai Patel) referred to in the news had tested Negative on his arrival at Digboi in RT-PCR Test on 11.02.2021. It is suspected that he contacted COVID-19, thereafter from the open town. Mandatory COVID test (RT-PCR Test) on arrival at Digboi for all employees/family members / contractors workers with travel history from outside states or outside Refinery has been going on without exception. This protocol is strictly enforced on the contractor workers who arrived here from other states in connection with the ongoing Shutdown maintenance jobs. All workers engaged in Shutdown Maintenance related jobs are quarantined in identified barricaded accommodation after their arrival at Digboi and samples for RT-PCR test are collected on the next morning. These workers include personnel from Assam and outside states. ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh has been providing continuous support in drawing samples and then conducting RT-PCR Test. Only upon receipt of Negative RT-PCR result, workers are released from quarantine to start activities in the Refinery. During the period of engagement, if any ILl/SARI like Symptoms develop, re-testing with Covid Test (Rapid Antigen Test and /or RT-PCR Test) are done and the workers are sent for isolation. COVID-19 Positive cases are transferred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital or AMCH, Dibrugarh depending upon the severity of the condition of patients after liaising with Digboi CHC/ Tinsukia Civil Hospital/ AMCH. No Shutdown Maintenance jobs related contractor workers with Covid-19 Positive results are allowed to go for Home Isolation. They are transferred to Govt. Covid Hospital in Tinsukia/AMCH, Dibrugarh without fail. As such, the assertion that the workers who have come from outside the state are spreading COVID-19 in the town is baseless, malicious and misleading. It is noteworthy that COVID Appropriate Behaviours are actively encouraged, which are as under in brief.

a. Use of face mask,

b. Maintaining physical distance,

c. Avoidance of overcrowding,

d. Frequent hand sanitization,

e. Staying at home if symptoms occur and to undergo COVID Test (RT-PCR).

Further, we would like to clarify that Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Assam Oil Division) Digboi refinery has been serving the people of the region through its essential services of petroleum products and the Maintenance & inspection shutdown is indispensable for smooth running of the Refinery by taking care of safety requirements.

It is also noted that the name of AOD, Digboi Refinery Executive Director & Refinery Head is wrongly mentioned as John Ekka, which shows such careless attitude while reporting on such matters, leave alone attributing wrong accusations to him.

You are requested to kindly clarify the news in your esteemed newspaper, so that the news-readers get the correct information. The Sentinel is a highly regarded newspaper of Assam and we expect a responsible action on thorough scanning of news content prior to publishing.

Yours Sincerely,

(Hitajit Bhattacharyya)

General Manager I/C (HR)

Hindi word of 2020

Oxford Languages, the world's leading dictionary publisher, has named 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliance) as the Hindi word of the year 2020 in its English dictionary. The term was first mentioned by PM Modi publicly in May 2020, at a time when the country was in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic. The Oxford Hindi word of 2019 was 'Samvidhaan'. In 2018, it was 'Nari Shakti' and in 2017 it was 'Aadhaar'.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog

Footbridge at Maligaon

Through the columns of your esteemed daily I would like to draw attention of the authority concerned towards the lift of footbridge in Maligaon Chariali that has been broken for a very long time. The lift was built when the footbridge was repaired. It was for the benefit of senior citizens and especially-abled people. The lift has been out of order since last year, but the authorities concerned aren't taking any steps. I hope the authorities will do something to repair the lift.

Himadri Kalita,

Cotton University

Affordable healthcare

Affording healthcare has always been a top-of-mind issue for both insured and uninsured people. But, acting prudently may help us navigate the healthcare cost maze and potentially save money. Also, health plans, public and private entities and other stakeholder groups need to work together to facilitate price and quality transparency for patients and physicians. We should ask our healthcare provider if we can switch to generic medicines which cost less than brand name drugs and if not we should ask him or her to prescribe less expensive medicines which treat the same condition. Besides, one should get routine health screenings. If health problems are caught early, they may be more easily treated. It must be ensured that one picks a health plan with higher premiums and sees providers who are in-network to pay less. Last but not the least, staying healthy is a simple way to save money on healthcare. Staying at a healthy weight, taking regular exercise, and not smoking lower our risk for health problems.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Where is alliance?

The two new political parties – Raijor Dal and AJP – have been trying their best to uproot the BJP from Dispur. The political parties formed an alliance long before the announcement of the election schedule, and the top brass of both the parties held discussion to finalize the strategy to defeat the BJP. Those believing in regional political ideology pinned hopes on both the parties. Till writing of this letter both the parties have fielded candidates in 19 constituencies like Barkhetri, East Guwahati, Mariani, Naoboischa, Bihpuria, etc. The real problem with the two newborn parties is that they have many leaders but very less party workers. In such a scenario everybody wants to be an MLA. Regarding the ticket distribution, the two parties didn't even sit for one session. Coordination between the parties is missing. Another interesting aspect is that both the parties are filled with rejected leaders (from the Congress, BJP and the AGP).

Pratap Dutta,

Tezpur