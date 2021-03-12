Responsible young voters make democracy vibrant

Young voters registered for the three-phase Assembly polls in Assam constitute a major block. Whether their mandate will swing the results will depend much on their awareness and issues that matter to them. The enthusiasm to vote will also count. There are estimated 6.46 lakh youth in the age-group of 18-19 years and are eligible to vote. Of them about 4.15 lakh have already registered and are ready to exercise their franchise for the first time. Efforts by the Election Commission has been on to register every single individual who has become eligible to vote. The final number of such first-time voters, therefore, is expected to increase ahead of the poll dates. Besides them, there are about 60.64 lakh young voters below 30 years in the age group of 20-29 years who will be casting vote in this Assembly polls. Ruling as well as opposition alliances are trying to woo these young voters with promises of employment, education, development. Young candidates in the fray have attracted young voters to take interest in electioneering. Majority of young voters, who have access to internet source political news from social media and digital websites. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data released in January show that there are 8.9 million internet subscribers in rural areas and 6.2 million subscribers in urban areas in the state. The social media warriors of political parties are making best efforts to reach out to them on digital platforms apart from large election rallies, road shows. Fake news, doctored videos, photos related to Assembly polls and socio-political issues often go viral on the social media. Awareness level among young voters on segregating fake news from the facts plays a critical role in shaping opinion among them which in turn also influence their electoral choices. Assam's rural population, according to 2011 Census, is 26.80 million and the urban population is 4.40 million. Thus, some urban subscribers have multiple internet connections while nearly 66.79 per cent of rural population do not have internet connections. For the political parties, therefore, election rallies, roadshows, posters, banners, and traditional media remain the major mode of reaching out to a large section of young voters in rural constituencies. Prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has made health a major issue for youth. The young voters will be considering the promises and actions for improved access to healthcare. The pandemic has also put the spotlight on the unemployment problem in the state. The economic downturn due to lockdown led to lakhs of migrant workers, a major section of them being youth including many from Assam losing their jobs and livelihood. Alarming rise in numbers of unemployment causes anxiety among them when getting a job or finding a livelihood for better lives has become uncertain. Distress in agriculture sector manifested by farmers deprived from remunerative prices has made the sector less attractive for the rural youth. It also triggers mass exodus of youth from rural areas to go to other states in search of jobs and livelihood. A large section of young voters is among these migrant workers for whom it is financially not viable to come home just to cast their votes. A section of them stayed back during the lockdown while some returned home but have gone back to their workplaces or in search of new jobs or livelihoods post lockdown. Exposed such realities, the young voters will weigh the promises of job creation by parties and candidates with economic situation to be convinced that such promises are not mere election gimmicks and can be fulfilled. Rising prises of essential commodities is severely affecting the households without adequate income to make both ends meet. Young voters cannot be expected to remain aloof from such harsh realities as shortfall in household budget is also affecting their career goals in education and employment opportunities. Youth in Assam have been in forefront of political movements. Vigorous movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 prior to lockdown period last year and formation of the new regional parties at the behest of student and youth organizations have revived memories of the days of Assam Agitation in which students and youth led from the front and also play key role in shaping regional politics. Mobilisation of youth on ethnic and linguistic lines due to competing identity movements of various communities are also witnessed in the state. It remains to be seen how far such mobilisation will influence mandate of the young voters. The young voters must be facilitated and encouraged to form informed opinion and not swayed by hype of electioneering or emotive issues. Every young voter must vote as it is crucial for creating the enabling eco-system for their better future. The young voters must keep in mind that the voting right comes with responsibilities and each vote counts in a vibrant democracy.

