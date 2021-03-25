"HAKUNA MATATA" -Sara Ali Khan's mantra

Sara Ali Khan flaunts toned figure in a white and neon ensemble on the beach in her new picture post on Instagram, and fans are thrilled. In the image, Sara wears a white crop top and tiny shorts with neon pockets.

"Hakuna Matata — it means no worries," Sara captioned the image. Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story. (IANS)

Also Read: 'Coolie NO 1' garners second-lowest IMDb rating, worse than Race 3, Himmatwala

Also Watch: APCC General Secretary Ranjan Borah quits party







