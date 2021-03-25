PM Narendra Modi asks people to visit Srinagar's Tulip Garden, savour J&K's hospitality

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked people to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness the Tulip festival and also experience the warm hospitality of the people.

"Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", Modi said in his tweet on Wednesday, adding pictures of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar which is scheduled to be opened for the public on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom", the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Believed to be the largest tulip garden in Asia, the Indira Gandhi memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is spread over 30 hectares. It is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Mountain range with an overview of the Dal Lake.

Officials of the local floriculture department said that in addition to 15 lakh flowers of over 64 varieties, many other species of flowers such as hyacinths, ranunculus and daffodils are also in bloom in the Garden. The Tulip Festival is an annual celebration that aims at showcasing the range of flowers in the garden as part of the tourism promotion effort by the J&K government. (IANS)

