Ten must-play new-age wedding songs for the big day

What's a wedding without hit music? Over the years, the music industry has realised the power of the wedding song to create an instant connect with fans. While Bollywood wedding songs remain popular, new-age singers have been regularly coming out with original wedding music over the recent years, too. Here's the IANS wedding playlist, comprising songs released over the decade that can make you groove or fall in love all over again.

Peer vitu

Sung by HarshdeepKaur and Mohan Kannan, the love ballad became people's favourite when they heard few seconds of the song at actress Anushka Sharma and cricket superstar ViratKohli's wedding video two years ago. Now, the full version is out, and you can play it too at your wedding.

Beat pethumka

Released a few months ago, the song's video has actress UrvashiRautela dancing to the beats of the fast-paced number sung by JyoticaTangri. If you want a new wedding dance song, this one is for you.

Mornibanke

The 2018 song from "Badhaai Ho" already has many self-made dance videos on YouTube. You can pick a few steps from these or follow the hook steps from the film, starring AyushmannKhurrana and SanyaMalhotra.

Nachde ne saare

This can be a Mehendi song that the bride-to-be can dance to while getting her mehndi done. She can probably slip into a floral lehenga, similar to what actress Katrina Kaif wears in the song, in the 2016 film, "BaarBaarDekho".

Cutie pie

The fun song had RanbirKapoor dancing at Anushka Sharma's wedding in the 2016 film, "AeDilHaiMushkil". The catchy tune calls for you to dance like no one is seeing you.

Dilliwaali girlfriend

Need a Team Bride versus Team Groom dance song? Here's a peppy number sung by Arijit Singh and SunidhiChauhan for the 2013 RanbirKapoor and DeepikaPadukone-starrer "YehJawaaniHaiDeewani".

Gallagoodiyan

Go wild on the beats as the cast of "DilDhadakne Do" did and get together with family for one big wedding dance.

Banno

The bride can stop being shy, and put on her dancing shoes for one of her pre-wedding ceremonies, and dance away like KanganaRanaut in "Tanu Weds Manu Returns".

Din shagna da

To find the bride's entry track is an important job. Play this one by singer Jasleen Royal from the 2017 film "Phillauri" while the bride walks towards the groom, it will definitely be a memorable moment.

Dildiyangallan

This is the perfect wedding reception song. The newly-weds can do a couple dance to the 2017 romantic song sung by AtifAslam, and picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 film, "Tiger ZindaHai". (IANS)

