'We've become part of new-age entertainment revolution unknowingly'

Barun Sobti says that actors like him have got their deserving due and wider visibility thanks to digital shows that released this year during the global pandemic. In the process they have become a part of the digital revolution in an unplanned manner.



Barun has had a fruitful year with his roles in the web series "Asur" and the digitally-released film "Halahal" being applauded. His latest release is the web series, "The Missing Stone", co-starring Bidita Bag.

"I think when people were participating in the green revolution, they did not know that they are actually becoming a part of the revolution. Similarly, we actors have unknowingly become part of the digital revolution where home entertainment has been redefined. Yes, it has become more visible now because of the global pandemic but for the last few years, it has been happening. When it comes to actors like us, I can say that I am in a very happy space, and this is where I wanted to be in my career," Barun said.

"The Missing Stone" revolves around the couple Dhwani and Sahir. During a surprise birthday party their lives go upside down.

"The story is set in a believable premise and is quite relatable. The story will resonate with our audience and they would end up thinking, what if it happens to us because this can happen to anyone!" Barun added.

Directed by Vishal Furia and Alok Naik, "The Missing Stone" also features Rashi Mal, Saqib Ayub, Vitthal Kale, Pallavi Patil, and streams on MX Player. (IANS)

