STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The police have arrested one Abdul Hamid in the Pre-Matric Minority Scholarship case on June 29.

The accused is the Headmaster of Nabagathit Rakhyasini ME School, Mornoi. To date, the total arrests in connection with the above-noted case stand at 41.

Also Read: Guwahati Police arrested most wanted drug peddler