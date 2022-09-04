Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Guwahati Police busted fake caste certificate and PRC racket

Guwahati Police have busted a fake caste certificate and PRC (Permanent Resident Certificate) racket.

  |  4 Sep 2022 4:17 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have busted a fake caste certificate and PRC (Permanent Resident Certificate) racket. Munna Sharma and Vijay Shankar Yadav, both from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Friday from Paltan Bazaar while selling fake caste certificates and PRCs to aspirants from outside Assam seeking to appear in various recruitment exams in the State, esepcially CISF recruitment exam.

A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Paltan Bazaar PS arrested the duo. Around 15 fake seals of different Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Subdivisional Officers (SDO) and some fake documents were seized from their possession.

