PIL on P&RD corruption: Gauhati High Court gives three-week time to the department

The Gauhati High Court had given three weeks' time to the P&RD (Panchayat and Rural Development) Department, Assam to file its counter-affidavit in connection with the PIL (19/2021) filed against it.

Gauhati High Court

  |  26 March 2021 2:46 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

Alleging large-scale corruption in the department – especially in Charaideo Sivasagar, Jorgat and Golaghat districts – in the implementation of IAY and MGNREGA, Amguri Naba Nirman Samity did file the PIL seeking a thorough inquiry into the allegations.

Gauhati High Court P&RD Panchayat and Rural Development 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
