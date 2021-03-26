PIL on P&RD corruption: Gauhati High Court gives three-week time to the department

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court had given three weeks' time to the P&RD (Panchayat and Rural Development) Department, Assam to file its counter-affidavit in connection with the PIL (19/2021) filed against it.

Alleging large-scale corruption in the department – especially in Charaideo Sivasagar, Jorgat and Golaghat districts – in the implementation of IAY and MGNREGA, Amguri Naba Nirman Samity did file the PIL seeking a thorough inquiry into the allegations.

Also Read: Purnendu & Nindu Langthasa murder case: HC seeks details of lower court's progress

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi





