Aquarius: (January 21 - February 18)
Financial transactions and professional projects go ahead smoothly with goodwill and they would be profitable. This is a good time to belong with a friend or a group who shares your own ideas and thoughts. You would attach yourself to more spiritual friends. Communications from overseas are hopeful and exciting as business opportunities come your way. This is an excellent period for starting new regimens to better your health and well being, such as a structured exercise program and more structured and productive use of your time.
